Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Joint has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

