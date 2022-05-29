JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.11 on Thursday. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

