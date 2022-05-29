JMP Securities Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $95.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.