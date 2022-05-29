Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JCTCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.22. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

