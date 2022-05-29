Jetcoin (JET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,797.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $139,997.32 and $49,797.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

