JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JD. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in JD.com by 1,118.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JD.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.