James Reed Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 204,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 86,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 13,347,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,970,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

