James Reed Financial Services Inc. Makes New $24.12 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,121,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises about 22.9% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $122.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40.

