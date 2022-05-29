James Reed Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 548 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.1% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.87. 2,062,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,936. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

