James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 175 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 270,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.04. 850,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,706. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

