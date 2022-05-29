James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,711. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

