Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
