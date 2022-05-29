Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

