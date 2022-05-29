Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

