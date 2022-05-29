J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.30

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and traded as high as $42.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,135 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

