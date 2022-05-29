J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

NYSE:JILL opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.50. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

