iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

