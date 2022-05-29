iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.01 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

