iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 94,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,608,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

