iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.28. 3,409,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,554. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

