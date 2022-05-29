iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

