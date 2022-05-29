iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. 526,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

