iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

