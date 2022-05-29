iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 318.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $236,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

