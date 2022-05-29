iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

TLT stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

