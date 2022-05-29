Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to report $164.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.28 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $149.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $677.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. 422,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,871.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

