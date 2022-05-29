IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.16% of IQVIA worth $2,241,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 74,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $220.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

