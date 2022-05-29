IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 440,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,833. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $220.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,572,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.