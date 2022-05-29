IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

