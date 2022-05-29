IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.