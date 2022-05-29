IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 635 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $287.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

