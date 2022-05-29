IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

