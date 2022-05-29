IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 253.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 2,759.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $12,798,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average is $195.53. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

