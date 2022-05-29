IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.