IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.