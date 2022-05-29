IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $563,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

