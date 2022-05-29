IoT Chain (ITC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $346,415.00

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $873,068.35 and approximately $346,415.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

