Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Shares of IOCJY stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Iochpe-Maxion has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. Iochpe-Maxion’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

