Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 11,430,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,296. The stock has a market cap of $921.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

