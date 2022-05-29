Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will post $145.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.71 million. Invitae reported sales of $116.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $633.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.86 million to $641.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $861.02 million, with estimates ranging from $842.49 million to $875.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 11,430,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Invitae has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $35.51.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

