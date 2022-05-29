Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to post $23.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Investar reported sales of $25.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

ISTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 19,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

