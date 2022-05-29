Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 70.7% in May

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PDP stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. 59,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

