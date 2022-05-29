Inverse Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $542,713.00 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $97.80 or 0.00334814 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $9.17 million and $542,713.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00194894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001214 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.