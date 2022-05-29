Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $674.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.84.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.13. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

