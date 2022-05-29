Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $558.84.

INTU opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

