Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $6,236.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,105.33.
IKTSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51) in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 8,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $81.37.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
