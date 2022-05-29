Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $6,236.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,105.33.

IKTSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51) in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 8,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

