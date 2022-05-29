Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,561.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,631.29 ($70.86).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,675 ($58.83) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,030.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,237.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

