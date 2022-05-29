Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IRRHF stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $4,308.28 and a twelve month high of $4,308.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

