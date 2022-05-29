Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $7.02 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00024325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $59.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.25 or 0.08259289 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,081,921 coins and its circulating supply is 234,038,634 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.