Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,584.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,836.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 57.30 ($0.72) dividend. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.30%.

In related news, insider Stephen Welton purchased 5,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 675 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,575.31).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

