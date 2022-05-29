Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Integer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

