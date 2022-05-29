Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Insider Sells $211,414.85 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 63.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American States Water by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.